House Passes Sweeping Tax Reform Bill; Senate Expected to Vote Later Tuesday

The House passed a massive tax bill on Tuesday, as Republicans moved closer to passing a major legislative achievement that gives steep cuts to corporations and varied relief for individuals.

The vote was 227 for and 203 against. Republicans broke out in cheers as the vote total was read, and many Democrats stood with their arms folded.

The legislation has significant implications for Hollywood, including a massive tax cut for media companies. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the legislation later this week.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the bill a “generational defining moment for our whole nation,” insisting that the legislation would benefit workers, put more money in middle class families’ pocketbooks, and return jobs to the United States.

As the vote passed 218, Ryan gave Rep. Steve Scalise a high five and then gave a hug to Rep. Kevin Brady.

Protesters in the gallery interrupted speakers on the floor at several points. As Ryan gave a floor speech and said, “Today, we are giving people their money back,” a woman shouted, “You’re lying. You’re lying.” Guards removed her. Some House Republicans shouted back at them.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi predicted that the GOP would pay for their votes in future elections.

“This monster will come back to haunt them,” she said in a floor speech in the hour before the vote.

Pelosi and other Democrats hammered Republicans on the legislation as a giveaway to major corporations and the wealthy at the expense of the poor. In her blistering speech, she even quoted from opposition to the bill coming from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Ryan was in the chamber as she spoke, chatting with a colleague.

The legislation is expected to be voted on by the Senate late on Tuesday.

Several analyses, including from official congressional scorekeepers, have put the cost of the legislation over its 10-year lifespan at $1 trillion to $1.4 trillion. But proponents of the bill, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have insisted that the economic growth from the tax cuts will produce enough new government revenue that they pay for themselves.

The legislation will, among other things:

For companies:

Drop the corporate tax rate. The rate will be set at 21%, a sharp drop from the previous 35%. Republicans say this will be a much more competitive rate that will encourage companies to stay in the United States. Studios, media companies, and broadcasters have long sought the lower rate.

Territorial tax system. Multinational corporations would be taxed only on income made within a country’s borders.

100% expensing. Movie, TV, and theatrical stage producers will be allowed to expense 100% of the cost of their project at the time of release or debut. The provision runs through the end of 2022, after which it falls on a sliding scale.

For individuals:

Set new brackets. There will still be seven brackets, but they will be set at 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. A rundown of the rates is here.

Double the standard deduction. It will go from $6,350 to $12,000 for individuals, and from $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples. But the personal exemption — $4,050 for individuals, spouses, and dependents — will be eliminated. It’s expected that many people will no longer itemize, as it also eliminates unreimbursed business expenses for employees.

State and local tax deduction capped. As a way to raise revenue, individuals will be limited in deductions for state and local taxes to $10,000.

Larger child tax credit. It will be doubled to $2,000. with children under 17 eligible.

Eliminates Affordable Healthcare Act mandate. Americans will no longer be required to buy health insurance, which was a key part of Obamacare in ensuring that a healthy population was part of insurance risk pools.

Estate tax exemption lifted. The amount of income that will not be taxes from estates that pass to another family member will increase, from $5.6 million to $11.2 million per individual. Earlier versions of the legislation eliminated the estate tax altogether.