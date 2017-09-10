Steve Bannon on ’60 Minutes’: Mainstream Media Trying to ‘Destroy’ Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, in his first major interview since stepping down as Donald Trump’s chief strategist, lashed out at the mainstream media, saying it’s trying to destroy Trump, and defended the president’s use of Twitter as a necessary way of going over their heads.
Bannon, in an interview with Charlie Rose for “60 Minutes,” also railed against the Washington establishment, and said that the “original sin” of the Trump administration was embracing the establishment, agreeing with Republican congressional leadership’s plans to try to repeal and replace Obamacare at the outset.
His criticisms of the media — which he labeled the “pearl clutching mainstream media” — are hardly surprising, given that he referred to the D.C. press corps as the “opposition party” shortly after Trump took office.
“I don’t think [Trump] needs the Washington Post, and the New York Times, and CBS News,” Bannon told Charlie Rose on Sunday night’s “60 Minutes.” “And I don’t believe that he thinks they’re looking out what’s in his best interest, okay? He’s not going to believe that. I don’t believe that. And you don’t believe that, okay? This is just another standard in judgment that you rain upon him in the effort to destroy Donald Trump.”
Rose had questioned Trump’s use of Twitter.
But Bannon said that Trump “knows he’s speaking directly to the people who put him in office when he uses Twitter. And it is sometimes not in the custom and tradition of what the opposition party deems is appropriate. You’re absolutely correct, it’s not. And he’s not going to stop.”
He also said that Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, also is “not going to be able to control it either because it’s Donald Trump. It’s Donald Trump talking directly to the American people. And to say something else, you’re going to get some good there. And every now and again you’re going to get some less good, okay? But you’re just going to have to live with it.”
Bannon said that in the 48 hours after Trump won, a “fundamental decision” was made that “you might call it the original sin of the administration.” That was the embrace of the establishment GOP as a way to staff up the government.
“Our whole campaign was a little bit the island of misfit toys,” Bannon said. “So [Trump] looks around and I’m wearin’ my combat jacket, I haven’t shaved, I got — you know, my hair’s down to here, and he says — he’s — he’s thinkin’. ‘Hey, I’ve gotta put together a government. I’ve gotta really staff up somethin’. I need to embrace the establishment.'”
In excerpts of the interview released last week, Bannon said that the GOP establishment was trying to “nullify” the 2016 election, and named Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan as figures who “do not want Donald Trump’s populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It’s very obvious.”
Bannon suggested that the inability to repeal and replace Obamacare was due in part to GOP leaders who didn’t realize the “wide discrepancy” in the Republican party. Instead, he expressed doubts that Congress would be able to totally repeal it.
He warned that there could be further disunity over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, in which young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States before they were 16 can be eligible for work permits and other ways to avoid deportation.
Trump last week announced that he planned to end the program, but that it would be wound down over a period of six months so Congress could come up with a legislative fix.
Bannon supports ending the program, but warns that the delay could prove to further divide Republicans. He said that his fear my “is that with this six months down range, if we have another huge — if this goes all the way down to its logical conclusion, in February and March it will be a civil war inside the Republican party that will be every bit as vitriolic as 2013. And to me, doing that in the springboard of primary season for 2018 is extremely unwise.”
He said that he thinks the program should be ended, and that “as the work permits run out they self deport” and that “there’s no path to citizenship, no path to a green card and — no amnesty. Amnesty is non-negotiable.”
“America is built on our on our citizens,” Bannon said. “Look at the 19th century. What built America’s called the American system, from Hamilton to Polk to Henry Clay to Lincoln to the Roosevelts. A system of protection of our manufacturing, financial system that lends to manufacturers, okay, and the control of our borders.”
Steve Bannon proves that he is garbage over and over again whenever he opens his mouth. His idea of making American great again would be to convert to isolationism under the guise of nationalism. This would cede influence away from the US, to China and Germany. The US would eventually lose it’s standing as the only global superpower. It’s political sway has already taken a severe beating as Trump has taken no interest in international politics and how the US faces the world. His key departments are woefully understaffed.
Steve Bannon is trying to live out one of his many failed screenplays in real life. He wants to destroy what Washington stands for and replace it with …..what? He’s never actually said. He’s quite intent on destroying things he doesn’t like, not so much good for anything else. This Trump administration has been an embarrassment to the world. Bannon is just another fat, angry, white guy who thinks America is owed something by the world.
I like how he ignores the foundations that slavery built before he starts with ‘American is built on our citizens’. Really Steve? Did you forget about the Chinese that built the railroads and Black slaves that worked farms that helped generate the massive wealth that gave America it’s boost?
America hasn’t seen this type of chaos since 9/11.
Basically Bannon stating Trump id only talking to the neo nazi evanglist brainwashed Christians, which indeed he has and is… and We the People NO LONGER MATTER, as he and masters of treachery… in USA and Dictator Putins inderground war is winning… with buddy Trump. Otherwise we’d e living in USA with great new jobs for millions and like 1/4 our current energy costs and cleaner, safer, and more sensible perspectives for our childrens futures…
The popular vote is not for Donald. The DACA if you have a heart would remain. I know that people want to think they own America but the world is here for us all to share. If we did not we would be in big danger. And what would poor leaders do. They would agree to keep sending out disrespectful tweets. As an American I do not need to be humiliated by the Pres. daily. And of coarse no one in the gop or media is gonna support the Pres as the Pres does not respect anyone else.
60 minutes and CBS are the ones trying to destroy Donald Trump. The problem, he is matter-of-fact and the public is not used to that, they like politicians to lie to them like the New York Times. Steve bannon is on point if you give him a chance to talk you may learn something
Wow never seen anything like this. Bannon does not just support Trump, he literally WORSIPS him!
Again 60 minutes dragging up old news all negative. Trying their best to destroy Donald Trump. WHy not some fresh new nrws. It Dorset suit their leftist agenda.
And the Russian trolls have been alerted!
#IMPEACH tЯump
It sounded like a hostile interview. I was under the impression that professional journalists should remain more neutral. I dont underdtand how 60 Minutes approved of this.
Totally agree — 60 Minutes does everything they can to discredit our President. Remember the Catholic Church is paid millions of $$ to resettle refugees — they’re in it for the money just like most of the Washington elite!!
You proved to me you don’t like Trump. You my not Trump but you respect the President. You don’t.
Worst interview by a supposed journalist. Charlie Rose if you interview someone and ask a question at least let them answer . Why are journalist so hell bent on promoting themselves over the standards of journalism
I a man just about as independent non-political of a person as you can find – why does the media not understand that ordinary Americans are sick and tired of this biased bullshit reporting? Normally have a lot respect for Charlie Rose – used to think he was a member of old school neutral reporters school – really disappointed with his interview of Bannon – wasn’t sure what I thought about Bannon before the interview – now I like Bannon a lot ! I am a fan! Thanks Charlie!
Amen, let them (Steve Bannon) finish their answer. I would like to know the answer to her question.
Steve Bannon is outstanding a man of his word. Biased 60 minutes will never let anyone say anything good about our President!! The interview was intended to show how bad the system is now and I think he was ignorant to facts based on answers he gave to Steve Bannon. I pray Steve Bannon keeps his knowledge and support for our President
