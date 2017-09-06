‘60 Minutes’ Lands Steve Bannon Interview

Charlie Rose Steve Bannon
WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, will be featured on “60 Minutes” on Sunday in his first extended interview since leaving the White House last month.

Bannon returned to Breitbart News after departing the White House, where he led the group of nationalist advisers on Trump’s team.

Charlie Rose did the interview with Bannon.

After he left the White House, Bannon told Bloomberg‘s Joshua Green that “if there’s any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I’m leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America.”

Bannon clashed with other members of Trump’s team, including Gary Cohn, his former chief economic adviser. Breitbart has portrayed Cohn as a “globalist” on issues like trade, a contrast to Bannon’s protectionist and adversarial approach to countries like China.

There has been considerable speculation that Bannon’s ambitions for Breitbart go beyond its website, and to potential forays into an online or cable news channel.

