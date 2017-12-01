Senate Moves Closer to Passing Massive Tax Reform Legislation

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leaders said that they have secured enough votes to pass what may be their signature legislative achievement of the year: a tax overhaul that slashes corporate taxes yet provides uneven benefits for individuals.

A vote was expected later on Friday afternoon or in the early evening. Several holdouts, including Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona), Sen. Steve Daines (R-Montana) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), indicated their support earlier in the day, while Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) praised last-minute changes to the legislation even though she did not overtly say that she would vote for it.

Hollywood studios and media companies, along with much of the rest of corporate America, lobbied heavily in favor of the legislation, and they may save billions from cuts and more advantageous deductions.

The bill drops the corporate tax rate to 20%, from 35%, and it also contains a temporary provision that will allow for the immediate deduction of expenses from the production of movies, TV shows and theatrical productions made in the United States.

If the Senate passes the legislation, negotiations will then begin with the House on how to reconcile their versions of tax reform. If they come up with compromise legislation, it would head back to both chambers for a vote.

The legislation has been hammered by Democrats, and even a number of prominent conservatives, for skewing a disproportionate share of tax cuts to the wealthy and adding at least $1 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade. Critics also complained that a vote was being rushed for legislation that will impact all aspects of the U.S. economy.

“There was not one single hearing, not one, on the specifics of this legislation,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) said angrily from the Senate floor. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) called the tax bill a “disgrace.”

The legislation would roughly double the amount that individuals and couples could shield from taxation, but in turn they would no longer be able to deduct their state and local income taxes. That could hit taxpayers in states like California and New York particularly hard.

Moreover, a report from the Congressional Budget Office earlier this week showed that lower- and middle- income taxpayers would actually be left worse off under the legislation, primarily because it would repeal the individual mandate requirement of the Affordable Care Act. That move, according to the CBO, would have the effect of driving up health insurance rates, and 13 million would lose insurance by 2027.

On Thursday, the Joint Committee on Taxation issued another report that cast some doubt on the legislation’s impact on the economy, concluding that even after economic growth was factored in, the Senate bill would add $1 trillion to the deficit.

No Democrats are expected to vote for the legislation, leaving Republicans with little wiggle room. They can afford to lose just two votes because of the slim 52-48 majority that they have in the Senate.

A vote was delayed on Thursday to try to appease concerns from some Republicans who were holdouts, including Sen. Flake, Collins and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.).

Later on Friday, Flake announced that he would support the legislation, in part after securing a commitment by Senate leadership and the White House to work with him on a solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. That is the immigration program that has allowed undocumented individuals who came to the United States when they were children to remain in the country.

On Twitter, Collins touted changes that she had secured from Senate Republican leaders, including provisions that would allow for the deduction of up to $10,000 of state and local property taxes.