White House Press Secretary Calls Hillary Clinton Book Tour ‘Sad’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Hillary Clinton’s book tour was “sad,” after President Donald Trump’s rival said she was convinced that his campaign associates helped Russia meddle in some way with the 2016 election.

“Whether or not he is going to read Hillary Clinton’s book, I am not sure, but I would think that he is pretty well versed on what happened,” Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. “And I think it is pretty clear to all of America. I think it is sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history, and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is now going to be defined by propping up book sales with reckless and false attacks. And I think that’s a sad way for her to continue.”

Clinton’s book “What Happened” was published on Tuesday, and in an interview she gave to USA Today, she said, “There certainly was communication and there certainly was an understanding of some sort” between associates of Trump and Russians.

In the book, Clinton runs through mistakes she made, but also pins blame on her surprise loss to the media’s fixation with her email server, James Comey’s late-October decision to reopen his investigation, and Russian meddling in the campaign.

At the press conference, Sanders also said Trump was “100% right in firing James Comey.” Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, told Charlie Rose on “60 Minutes” that Trump’s decision to fire Comey was the “worst mistake in modern political history.”

Sanders, however, said Trump “knew at the time that it could be bad for him politically, but he also knew and felt he had an obligation to do what was right.”