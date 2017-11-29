You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Tweets About Matt Lauer Firing

Ted Johnson

Donald Trump
WASHINGTON — Just minutes after news broke that NBC has fired Matt Lauer over an allegation of sexual misconduct against a colleague, President Trump was tweeting about it.

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has frequently attacked NBC News for its coverage of his administration. In October, he suggested that the the network’s broadcast licenses should he challenged. But his reference to Lack — the chairman of NBC News and MSNBC — seems to be a tease that he has heard about more allegations.
An NBCUniversal spokeswoman and spokesman for NBC News did not immediately return a request for comment.
Trump faces his own allegations of sexual harassment. During the presidential campaign, more than a dozen women came forward to claim inappropriate conduct. He has denied the accusations.
The release of the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump bragged about grabbing women by their sexual organs, proved to be a crisis during the campaign, but a number of news outlets, including the New York Times and Washington Post, have reported that the president has since questioned the authenticity of the recording. At the time of its release, he dismissed his conversation with Billy Bush as “locker room talk,” but also apologized for the 2005 conversation. This week, “Access Hollywood” issued a statement in which it said that the tape is “very real.”
NBC airs “Access Hollywood.”

