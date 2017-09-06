Trump Now Says He’ll ‘Revisit’ DACA If Congress Doesn’t Act

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, facing a torrent of criticism over his decision to end a program to let “Dreamers” remain in the country, on Tuesday tweeted that he would “revisit” the issue if Congress doesn’t act.

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program would be ended, with a period for it to “wind down” unless Congress takes action.

Yet even though the Trump administration tried to shift pressure to Congress, the president faced criticism from immigration groups, corporate CEOs and even Republicans on Capitol Hill, with some calling the decision “cruel.”

Trump’s tweet seemed to indicate that he would be open to continuing the program in some fashion, although it also may add to the level of uncertainty for those in the “Dreamer” program. Sessions argued that it was based on an executive order that was unconstitutional, and that it was up to Congress to act. The Department of Homeland Security announced that they would stop taking new applications for the program as of Tuesday.

The DACA program allowed children who came to the United States before they were 16 years old to remain in the country, under certain conditions. Almost 800,000 individuals are affected by the decision to end the program, including many now in their 20s who came to the U.S. when they were kids with their undocumented parents.