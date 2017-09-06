Trump Now Says He’ll ‘Revisit’ DACA If Congress Doesn’t Act

Donald Trump
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, facing a torrent of criticism over his decision to end a program to let “Dreamers” remain in the country, on Tuesday tweeted that he would “revisit” the issue if Congress doesn’t act.

Earlier on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program would be ended, with a period for it to “wind down” unless Congress takes action.

Yet even though the Trump administration tried to shift pressure to Congress, the president faced criticism from immigration groups, corporate CEOs and even Republicans on Capitol Hill, with some calling the decision “cruel.”

Trump’s tweet seemed to indicate that he would be open to continuing the program in some fashion, although it also may add to the level of uncertainty for those in the “Dreamer” program. Sessions argued that it was based on an executive order that was unconstitutional, and that it was up to Congress to act. The Department of Homeland Security announced that they would stop taking new applications for the program as of Tuesday.

The DACA program allowed children who came to the United States before they were 16 years old to remain in the country, under certain conditions. Almost 800,000 individuals are affected by the decision to end the program, including many now in their 20s who came to the U.S. when they were kids with their undocumented parents.

  1. Harley Robert says:
    September 5, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    If Congress fails to act (gee, what a shock) there is nothing to be “revisited” since, according to Trump, any executive action on the subject is unconstitutional. Either there is legislation or nothing. This is entirely a Trump made false ginned up crisis. That attorney generals threatened to sue, thus imposing a false “deadline”, so what? Let them sue.

