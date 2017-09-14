Trump’s High-Profile Backers Chide Him Over Prospect of DACA Deal

WASHINGTON — Ann Coulter tweeted early on Thursday morning, “At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?”

That was just one of a string of critical comments she made about Trump — ranging from mocking his propensity for getting “rolled” to snarking that Carrot Top would be more likely to build the wall.

For much of Wednesday, there was confusion over just what the President, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi agreed to in their dinner at the White House on Wednesday evening. Pelosi and Schumer released a statement shortly afterward that they had reached an agreement on legislation to protect young immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as well as to fund increased border security. What wasn’t in the deal was funding for a border wall.

Almost immediately, Coulter and other commentators on the right pounced. Breitbart.com called him “Amnesty Don.”

On Wednesday morning, as he was headed off to Florida to survey recovery and rebuilding efforts from Hurricane Irma, Trump said that there was not a deal even though they were “fairly close” to one. “The wall is going to be built” but “it’ll be funded a little bit later,” he said, although asked if he favored amnesty, Trump said, “DACA. The word is DACA.”

He also went on Twitter to insist there was no deal, but actually made the case for DACA. “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!”

Republicans on Capitol Hill were confused, as House Speaker Paul Ryan said that there was a discussion between Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer but “not an agreement.” Democrats believed that there was an agreement, even if there was not a “final deal,” as Pelosi and Schumer said in another statement. High-profile supporters of Trump, though, were suspicious.

One of Trump’s core issues was an immigration hardline, and despite Trump’s insistence that a wall would still be built, it didn’t stop continued criticism from the far right over DACA negotiations and the prospect that young Dreamers would get a path to citizenship.

“When does American working class w/out real wage increase in 15yrs & who send their kids to overcrowded public schools get amnesty?” tweeted Laura Ingraham.

Only adding to Trump’s worries among his core supporters is what Schumer said on a hot mic in the Senate.

“He likes us,” Schumer was heard saying about the President. “He likes me, anyway.”