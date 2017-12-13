Omarosa Manigault to Leave White House Next Month

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
omarosa
CREDIT: Manigault: Melissa Golden/Redux

WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month.

Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Manigault, outspoken in her support of Trump during the presidential campaign, was assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She was a key figure in  interacting with African-American and women’s groups.

More Politics

  • omarosa

    Omarosa Manigault to Leave White House Next Month

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish […]

  • Donald Trump Access Hollywood Tape

    Trump's 'Access Hollywood' Rhetoric Revives Stories About the Infamous Campaign Moment

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish […]

  • Gloria Allred Summer Zervos Trump Lawsuit

    Trump's Denials of Sexual Misconduct and Attack on Accuser Leave Him Open to Lawsuit

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish […]

  • Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug

    Celebrities Celebrate Doug Jones' Senate Win: 'This Is A Pretty Good Night'

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish […]

  • Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug

    Democrat Doug Jones Defeats Republican Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish […]

  • U.S. Capitol

    Net Neutrality: After Thursday's FCC Vote, Battle Will Be Far From Finished

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish […]

  • Kirsten Gillibrand Donald Trump

    Trump Slams Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in Suggestive Tweet

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month. “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad