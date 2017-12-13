Omarosa Manigault to Leave White House Next Month

WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault, the former “Apprentice” contestant and one of President Donald Trump’s advisers, is resigning and plans to leave her White House position next month.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Manigault, outspoken in her support of Trump during the presidential campaign, was assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She was a key figure in interacting with African-American and women’s groups.