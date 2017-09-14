Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer Say They’ve Reached Deal With Trump on Young Immigrants

Senior Editor @tedstew
Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer
WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that they have made a deal with President Trump on legislation to address young undocumented immigrants, and that it does not include funding to build a border wall.

“We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” Schumer and Pelosi said in a statement.

The border wall was one of Trump’s signature campaign promises.

Schumer and Pelosi met with Trump for dinner at the White House on Wednesday.

More to come…

