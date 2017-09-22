MPAA’s Chief Operating Officer Diane Strahan to Depart (EXCLUSIVE)

WASHINGTON — Diane Strahan, who has served as the MPAA’s No. 2 as chief operating officer since 2013, will depart the trade organization, sources said.

It is one of the first significant changes at the MPAA since Charles Rivkin took over earlier this month as CEO. He is succeeding Chris Dodd, although Dodd will remain as chairman until the end of the year.

An MPAA spokesman declined comment.

As COO, Strahan was tasked with guiding the organization’s strategy and overseeing its staff.

Strahan joined the MPAA from Neustar, where she served as senior VP and general manager, mobile, and internet registry services. She had also served on the global and North American boards of the mobile marketing association. The position had been unfilled since 2011, when Dodd started his tenure.

Rivkin joined the MPAA on Sept. 5, after serving as assistant secretary of state, bureau of economic and business affairs during part of President Barack Obama’s second term. Before that, he served as U.S. Ambassador to France, and had been co-chair of Obama’s California finance team during his 2008 president run. He also served as CEO of WildBrain Media and the Jim Henson Co.

Since he started, Rivkin has been meeting with Capitol Hill lawmakers and trekked to Los Angeles for meetings and he attended the Emmy Awards. He is scheduled to give the keynote address at the U.S. China Film Summit on Nov. 1.