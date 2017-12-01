Michael Flynn Expected to Plead Guilty in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON — Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, is expected to enter a guilty plea this morning as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller charged Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI regarding his conversations with Russia’s ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn was expected to appear in court at a 10:30 a.m. ET hearing.