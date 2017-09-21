Jimmy Kimmel Doubles Down on Criticisms of Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill

Jimmy Kimmel once again attacked GOP plans to repeal Obamacare, this time defending his criticisms of the legislation and pushing back at those who dismissed him as just a comedian.

In his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel called the co-author of the legislation, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) a “liar,” for coming on his show earlier this year and saying that he would not support a plan that doesn’t guarantee coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Kimmel, however, says that the bill that Cassidy is co-sponsoring with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) does allow states to “do all the things he said he would not do.”

But Cassidy responded on Wednesday by saying that Kimmel didn’t understand the legislation.

Kimmel played clips of the response to his Tuesday monologue, and said that what Cassidy was doing was pulling out the “all comedians are dummies card.”

“Oh I get it. I don’t understand because I’m a talk show host, right?” Kimmel said on Wednesday. “Could it be, Senator Cassidy, that the problem is that I do understand and you got caught with your GOPenis out?”

Kimmel then listed all of the major health organizations and other groups that oppose the bill, as well as more details of the legislation.

“I don’t want to turn this into a Kanye-and-Taylor-Swift-type situation, but when Senator Cassidy was on my show in May, he told me that he believed that every American family regardless of income should be able to get quality health care,” Kimmel said. “And I believed he was sincere. Sadly, the bill he unveiled last week with Senator Lindsey Graham indicates that he was not sincere. It is, by many accounts, the worst health care bill yet.”

Kimmel was particularly irked with what Brian Kilmeade, a co-host of “Fox & Friends,” said. He called Kimmel a “Hollywood elite.”

But he said of Kilmeade, “whenever I see him kisses my a— like a little boy meeting Batman,” noting that he asked Kimmel to do a blurb for his book. “He is dying to be a member of the ‘Hollywood elite,'” he said.

He addressed Kilmeade directly, noting that the reason he was speaking out was because of his infant son’s heart condition and the fact that there are similar families facing the same situation with their children who do not have healthcare coverage.

“I don’t get anything out of this, you phony little creep,” he said to Kilmeade.

Kimmel did make barbs about Graham’s similarities in appearance to his Grandma Jane. He also addressed Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.), who dismissed him as “not a serious person.”

“I am not a serious person?” Kimmel responded. “I never got my head stuck in a bucket of fried chicken.”

He finished the segment by urging viewers to call their senators, noting that even though his Tuesday monologue got millions of views, the New York Times reported that call volume to the office of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a key vote, was no different.

Watch the video below: