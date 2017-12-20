Jerrold Nadler to Get Top Democratic Spot on House Judiciary Committee

Jerrold Nadler
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Democrats chose Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) to serve as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, a key post with influence over media and Hollywood-centric issues like copyright and antitrust enforcement.

Nadler succeeds Rep. John Conyers, who resigned in the face of sexual harassment allegations. Nadler was challenged for the top spot by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), but beat her by a vote of 118-72.

Although Democrats are in the minority, if the party wins back the House, Nadler could play a key national role on issues like the Trump-Russia investigation and immigration.

“Our efforts — to hold the Administration and those wishing to turn back history’s long arc towards justice accountable — are central to the defense of progress and democracy,” Nadler said in a statement.

The committee has also traditionally held sway over issues of copyright. The current chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), announced that he would retire at the end of his term. Over the past few years, he has been holding hearings on the possibility of updating and modernizing copyright law.

Based on seniority, Nadler had served as acting ranking member of the committee after Conyers’ resignation.

