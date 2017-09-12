Hope Hicks to Serve as Trump’s Communications Director on Permanent Basis

Senior Editor @tedstew
Hope Hicks
REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks, who has been serving as interim White House communications director, will take that role on a permanent basis, according to Bloomberg and CNN.

Hicks worked for the Trump Organization and then the Trump campaign as press secretary, before joining the White House staff.

Hicks took the job on what was an interim basis after the resignation of Anthony Scaramucci, who resigned just ten days after being tapped for the spot. He gave an expletive filled interview to the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, in which he bashed then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Hicks, 28, has worked with Trump longer than any of the previous communications directors. She worked for Matthew Hiltzik’s firm Hiltzik Strategies, based in New York, and she was assigned to the account of Ivanka Trump’s fashion line. She later joined the Trump Organization full time.

She joined the Trump organization as the director of strategic communications.

The post traditionally has been to map out long term communications strategy for the president. Bloomberg reported that Trump was planning an extensive travel schedule to sell his plans for tax reform.

    1. p johnson says:
      September 12, 2017 at 6:35 am

      A smart woman who clearly has the foresight to visualize the next 6 months of her career. I’m sure KellyAnn will mentor her well on the subtle nuances in contriving the necessary alternative facts. I hope she busy organizing a telethon to raise money for WH staff, who are about to be bankrupted by attorney fees. Good luck, Hope! Hope and Pray!

      Reply

