Hillary Clinton Compares Herself to Cersei From 'Game of Thrones' in New Book

Hillary Clinton’s new memoir, “What Happened,” is drawing plenty of attention about one particular pop-culture reference.

In the book about the tumultuous election cycle, the former presidential candidate compares herself to a certain fictional queen of Westeros: not the generally beloved Daenerys Targaryen, but ruthless and power-hungry Cersei Lannister.

In the memoir, Clinton reflects upon her treatment at the hands of Trump supporters who often rallied behind Trump’s call to “lock her up” following the revelation that she used her private email servers while secretary of state.

“Crowds at Trump rallies called for my imprisonment more times than I can count,” she writes. “They shouted, ‘Guilty! Guilty!’ like the religious zealots in ‘Game of Thrones’ chanting ‘Shame! Shame!’ while Cersei Lannister walked back to the Red Keep.”

Cersei Lannister — a prominent member of the royal Lannisters in the popular “Game of Thrones” books and hit HBO show — is known for her devious schemes and murderous hunger to protect her family and remain in power. During the “walk of shame” scene in question, Cersei is stripped naked and shorn of her hair, then forced to march from a prison back to her palace in front of the residents of Flea Bottom while they mock her, and fling excrement and rotten vegetables at her.

Clinton’s reference illustrates the perceived injustice and humiliation she faced throughout the campaign, however, directly comparing herself to Cersei may cause the opposite effect, as fans tend to see Cersei as an unredeemable villain.

This is not the first time one of Clinton’s references has fallen flat. During the heyday of the “Pokemon Go” app’s popularity, the candidate said she wished she could “make Pokemon go to the polls.”

