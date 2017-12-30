PopPolitics: ‘Heroin(e)’ Shows What’s Missing in Addressing Opioid Epidemic (Listen)

WASHINGTON — The new Netflix documentary “Heroin(e)” follows three women as they try to address the opioid epidemic in their own community of Huntington, W. Va.

The city has been dubbed the overdose capital of America, as over the past five years the problem “has kind of snowballed,” Jan Rader, the Huntington fire chief, tells Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM.

“We knew we had to do something,” Rader said.

She is one of the women profiled in the film, along with Drug Court Judge Patricia Keller and Necia Freeman, a realtor who runs a ministry for sex workers. All three women have deployed humane approaches to addressing the epidemic that focus on not giving up on those in the throes of heroine addiction. The film also features the stories of addicts who “graduate” from Keller’s court, in which she applies a mixture of strict instruction and compassion.

Elaine McMillion Sheldon, the director of the movie, said that in starting out, she wasn’t aware of “how our war on drugs is potentially starting to change, with people having more empathy. This is a new conversation to care about, to not just lock up someone and call him a criminal but to actually care about this thing they are suffering from.”

