‘GivingNewsDay’ Promotes Contributions to Nonprofit Journalism

WASHINGTON — A group of foundations are urging donations to nonprofit journalism and investigative outlets as part of a campaign called #GivingNewsDay, tied to the Giving Tuesday effort to spur holiday charitable contributions.

The Democracy Fund, the MacArthur Foundation, and the Knight Foundation launched an effort this year to match contributions to news groups. The foundations will match up to $3 million to more than 100 news organizations, via a campaign that directs contributions to News Match 2017. It runs through Dec. 31.

The eligible news organizations can receive up to $28,000 each in grants. All of the qualifying outlets are members of theInstitute for Nonprofit News. Among the organizations that have received support are the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, ProPublica, The War Horse, the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, and the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Other organizations have joined the matching gift effort, including the Gates Family Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, the News Integrity Initiative, and the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation.

Josh Stearns of the Democracy Fund said the campaign was “one of the biggest fundraisers we have ever had for journalism.”

Among those who have been promoting GivingNewsDay are “House of Cards” star Michael Kelly, “Veep” executive producer David Mandel, and author and activist Bill McKibben.