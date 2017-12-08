FCC Refuses to Turn Over Records to NY Attorney General in Net Neutrality Probe

WASHINGTON — The FCC is declining New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s request to turn over records related to the agency’s net neutrality proceeding, citing concerns over privacy and security.

The FCC’s general counsel, in a letter to Schneiderman, also dismissed his concerns that the volume of fake comments or those made with stolen identities have “corrupted” the rule-making process, and its Dec. 14 vote on Chairman Ajit Pai’s proposal to repeal existing net neutrality rules should be delayed.

“As in many important rule makings, this proceeding carries the potential for advocates on either side to abuse the process to create the appearance of numerical advantage,” FCC General Counsel Thomas Johnson wrote in a letter to Schneiderman on Thursday. “But the Commission does not make policy decisions merely by tallying the comments on either side of a proposal to determine what position has greater support, nor does it attribute greater weight to comments based on a submitter’s identity.”

The FCC received almost 23 million comments on its net neutrality proceeding, shattering previous records on public comments on a major policy issue. But questions have been raised about the source of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of the filings.

In a press conference on Monday, Schneiderman said his own office’s review of the public filings showed that about 1 million comments may have used names that were in fact stolen identities. There also have been studies showing that millions of comments came from email domains linked to fakeemailgenerator.com.

Schneiderman complained that the FCC had not responded to his requests for logs that would shed light on the source of the comments.

Johnson said Schneiderman has offered “no evidence” that the filing of comments under false names “affected the commission’s ability to review and respond to comments in the record.”

“Rather than dwell on how accurately automated or form submissions reflect actual popular support, the commission has instead focused on encouraging robust participation in its proceedings and ensuring that it has considered how the substance of submitted comments bear on the legal and public policy consequences,” he wrote.

He also said Schneiderman cited no authority as a state official to investigate a federal agency’s rule-making process. He added that Schneiderman’s request for logs of IP addresses would be “unduly burdensome” to the commission, and would “raise significant personal privacy concerns.”

Amy Spitalnick, Schneiderman’s press secretary, said in a statement that the FCC “made clear that it will continue to obstruct a law enforcement investigation.”