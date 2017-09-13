White House Press Secretary: ESPN Anchor’s ‘White Supremacist’ Comment Is a ‘Fireable Offense’

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested that Jemele Hill’s comment that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” should be a “fireable offense.”
“I think that is one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make,” Sanders said. “It is certainly something that I think would be a fireable offense by ESPN.”
Sanders was responding to a question at Wednesday’s press briefing. ESPN reprimanded Hill, one of its anchors, on Tuesday.
“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” the network said in a statement. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”
Hill, who hosts the network’s “SportsCenter,” lit up social media when she called the president a “white supremacist” in an extensive tweet rant.
She wrote, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
She also posted, “Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period.”
Continuing to engage with followers on Twitter, she then wrote: “He has surrounded himself with white supremacists — no they are not ‘alt right’ — and you want me to believe he isn’t a white supremacist?”
She also wrote: “He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected.”
Her rant began as a comment on an article posted by the Hill about Kid Rock accusing the media of labeling him a racist. Other ESPN employees have been fired for their comments on social media, including Curt Schilling who made transphobic comments on Facebook.
LMAO, MMKay.
I’ve about had it with ESPN anyhow as they’ve been overly overt regarding their progressive liberal views over this past year. Obviously whomever owns the company wants to manipulate folks’ political views, which would be Disney and Hearst. If it’s not being done at that level then it’s the managing employees and reporters with leftist agendas. I’ve known too many people that have complained about ESPN becoming political. After I had enough of it I started watching Fox Sports networks and others. Surprisingly Fox keeps its conservative politics out of its sports programming. I don’t watch sports for politics so it doesn’t matter, left or right, it shouldn’t be going on.
Seek alternatives, turn them off, as there are plenty of other sources. As for the employee herself, fire her (let her resign) and give her a great reference while sending her over to MSNBC or CNN where she can spout hysterical liberal nonsense about “white guilt” or “white privilege” or “white supremacy” all she wants.
God Bless America.
Jemele,
Trump already fired the ‘alt right’ kings Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka.
Those people were always the problem.
But I don’t think that Trump is a racist.
So calling Donald Trump exactly what he is is now a fireable offense . He’s also a treasonous ,corrupt lying thug .She should get a promotion not a reprimand .
Sounds to me as if Hill were merely speaking truth to power. Huckleberry herself hasn’t made a true statement since she became a WH spokesperson… Of course, in the Trump administration, that kind of mendacity is anything but a “fireable” shortcoming..