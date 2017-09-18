Kellyanne Conway Slams ‘Politicized’ Emmys: ‘Americans Are Tuning Out’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has yet to weigh in on Sunday’s Emmycast, in which he seemed to be the direct or indirect target of attacks and barbs across an array of speeches and punchlines.

But his adviser, Kellyanne Conway, did weigh in on Monday, telling “Fox & Friends” that the Emmy ratings are suffering, along with that of other events, because they have gotten so political.

“The Emmys, the Miss America pageant was very politicized. Our sports are very politicized. It looks like the ratings are suffering,” she said. “It looks like Americans are tuning out. They want you to stick to your knitting. They want you to stick to the stuff that other people write for you.”

She later retweeted a story about low ratings for this year’s Emmy ceremony.

“It is the sameness,” Conway told the “Fox & Friends” host of the Emmy ceremony’s focus on Trump. “They got plucked and polished and some of them didn’t eat for two months, all for what? To sound the same.”

She said that while the celebrities at the ceremony “are entitled to their opinion,” how “does it really fit?”

Yet Conway did praise Sean Spicer’s cameo appearance, in which he skewered his own debut as White House press secretary, when he insisted on a record inaugural crowd size.

Conway said that Spicer “is a man of good humor.”

“This is something that folks in Hollywood often lack — which is introspection and good humor,” she said.

Conway also said that she was pleased that Kate McKinnon won an Emmy, after playing her on “Saturday Night Live,” as well as Hillary Clinton.