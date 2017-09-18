Kellyanne Conway Slams ‘Politicized’ Emmys: ‘Americans Are Tuning Out’

Senior Editor @tedstew
Kellyanne Conway Sean Spicer Emmys
Screenshot

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has yet to weigh in on Sunday’s Emmycast, in which he seemed to be the direct or indirect target of attacks and barbs across an array of speeches and punchlines.

But his adviser, Kellyanne Conway, did weigh in on Monday, telling “Fox & Friends” that the Emmy ratings are suffering, along with that of other events, because they have gotten so political.

“The Emmys, the Miss America pageant was very politicized. Our sports are very politicized. It looks like the ratings are suffering,” she said. “It looks like Americans are tuning out. They want you to stick to your knitting. They want you to stick to the stuff that other people write for you.”

Related

Elisabeth Moss

Emmys Review: Sleek, Sincere, but We’ve Still Got a Long Way to Go

She later retweeted a story about low ratings for this year’s Emmy ceremony.

“It is the sameness,” Conway told the “Fox & Friends” host of the Emmy ceremony’s focus on Trump. “They got plucked and polished and some of them didn’t eat for two months, all for what? To sound the same.”

She said that while the celebrities at the ceremony “are entitled to their opinion,” how “does it really fit?”

Yet Conway did praise Sean Spicer’s cameo appearance, in which he skewered his own debut as White House press secretary, when he insisted on a record inaugural crowd size.

Conway said that Spicer “is a man of good humor.”

“This is something that folks in Hollywood often lack — which is introspection and good humor,” she said.

Conway also said that she was pleased that Kate McKinnon won an Emmy, after playing her on “Saturday Night Live,” as well as Hillary Clinton.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. mark says:
      September 18, 2017 at 9:12 am

      Well, judging by the ratings, she’s right.

      Reply

    More Politics News from Variety

    Loading
    ad