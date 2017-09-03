Donald Trump Jabs Media, Praises Coast Guard in Houston

President Donald Trump landed in Houston today to survey the devastation in the wake of Harvey, praising the Coast Guard and swiping at the media. Trump was caught on video lauding the Coast Guard for saving almost 11,000 people “by going into winds that this media would not go into… unless it’s a really good story in which case they will.”

Trump visits w/Harvey survivors, throws in dig at the media (media's been there for days, not parachuting in today) pic.twitter.com/oqdDaCOLEI — Mark Berman (@markberman) September 2, 2017

His Saturday remarks targeting the media seemed a back-handed compliment, implying members of the press would risk their lives for “a good story,” but not to save others.

CNN heralded Trump’s trip to the Gulf Coast as his second try at being the “comforter in chief,” a role that obviously does not extend to reporters. The president was in Houston four days ago, when he was widely criticized for remarking on the large crowd he was able to draw but failed to mention the victims during a trip to a fire house.

For this visit, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the president was taking a more low-key approach, interacting with the victims and demonstrating what CNN called “a hands on approach.”

“TEXAS: We are with you today, we are with you tomorrow, and we will be with you EVERY SINGLE DAY AFTER, to restore, recover, and REBUILD!” Trump tweeted shortly after arriving in Houston on Saturday.

Harvey has claimed at least 47 lives, although the death toll is far from complete, as rescuers continue to go door to door searching for injured and dead.