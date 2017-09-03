Donald Trump Jabs Media, Praises Coast Guard in Houston

@paulala
President Trump Jabs Media, Praises Coast
Susan Walsh / AP

President Donald Trump landed in Houston today to survey the devastation in the wake of Harvey, praising the Coast Guard and swiping at the media. Trump was caught on video lauding the Coast Guard for saving almost 11,000 people “by going into winds that this media would not go into… unless it’s a really good story in which case they will.”

 

His Saturday remarks targeting the media seemed a back-handed compliment, implying members of the press would risk their lives for “a good story,” but not to save others.

CNN heralded Trump’s trip to the Gulf Coast as his second try at being the “comforter in chief,” a role that obviously does not extend to reporters. The president was in Houston four days ago, when he was widely criticized for remarking on the large crowd he was able to draw but failed to mention the victims during a trip to a fire house.

For this visit, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the president was taking a more low-key approach, interacting with the victims and demonstrating what CNN called “a hands on approach.”

“TEXAS: We are with you today, we are with you tomorrow, and we will be with you EVERY SINGLE DAY AFTER, to restore, recover, and REBUILD!” Trump tweeted shortly after arriving in Houston on Saturday.

Harvey has claimed at least 47 lives, although the death toll is far from complete, as rescuers continue to go door to door searching for injured and dead.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Politics News from Variety

Loading
ad