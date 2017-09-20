Trump Says He Was ‘Saddened’ By ‘Worst Ever’ Emmy Ratings

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has weighed in on the Emmys, which were heavy on humor and swipes at his expense.

“I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the ‘DEPLORABLES,'” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night, two days after Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards telecast. The President is in New York, staying at Trump Tower, during the United Nations General Assembly.

The Emmys, broadcast by CBS, were about on par with last year’s ceremony in terms of total viewers. Sunday’s awards ceremony averaged 11.4 million viewers, compared to 2016’s 11.3 million, its lowest ever. The telecast also averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49, dropping below last year’s low point of a 2.8.

Host Stephen Colbert spent part of his monologue skewering Trump’s own fixation with the Emmys, including his past tweets that disparaged the awards handed out by the Television Academy after he failed to win any Emmy trophies for “The Apprentice.” In a tweet from 2013, Trump cited political bias for his lack of Emmy wins.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, criticized the “politicized” show for the “sameness” of the attacks on Trump.

“It looks like Americans are tuning out,” she said on “Fox & Friends.”

Then she addressed stars who appeared on the stage. “They want you to stick to your knitting. They want you to stick to the stuff that other people write for you.”

She did, however, praise Sean Spicer for his Emmy cameo, in which he made fun of his own post-inauguration press conference in which he chided the media never its reporting on Trump’s inaugural crowd size. Spicer’s appearance drew a backlash from Trump detractors who criticized Colbert and Emmy producers for milking laughs out of a political operative who had been a champion of Trump’s polarizing agenda.

“This is something that folks in Hollywood often lack — which is introspection and good humor,” Conway said of Spicer.

