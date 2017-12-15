Democrats Call for Hearings on Disney-Fox Merger

Top Democrats on the Senate and House antitrust subcommittees are calling for hearings on the Walt Disney Co.’s proposed acquisition of a large portion of 21st Century Fox, including its film and TV studio, cable networks, and regional sports channels.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, said that the proposed transaction was “another industry-changing merger, which would have major implications in television, film, and media.”

“I’m concerned about the impact of this transaction on American consumers,” she said.

She said that she has asked Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who chairs the subcommittee, and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who chairs the Judiciary Committee, to schedule a hearing. None has been set so far. After AT&T and Time Warner announced their plans to combine in October, 2016, Lee and Klobuchar quickly announced plans for a hearing.