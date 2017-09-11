California’s Attorney General to Sue Trump Administration Over DACA

WASHINGTON — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will announce a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its order to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gives young undocumented immigrants a chance to work and study in the United States and avoid deportation.

Becerra is expected to announce the lawsuit on Monday morning at a press conference in Sacramento with DACA recipients, also known as “Dreamers.”

California has the largest number of those in the DACA program — more than 200,000, or more than a quarter of all of those in the United States.

The day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the end of the DACA program, 15 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the action. Late last week, the University of California also sued to retain the program. UC President Janet Napolitano was secretary of homeland security when the program was put in place in 2012 following President Barack Obama’s executive order.

President Donald Trump has tried to assure DACA participants that they have “nothing to worry about,” and cited the six months he has given Congress to come up with a legislative solution.

In July, Becerra was among the attorneys general who wrote to Trump, urging him to retain the DACA program. “For many, the United States is the only country they have ever know,” he wrote.