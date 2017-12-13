Senator Asks DOJ to Take Another Look at Comcast-NBCUniversal Merger

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said that he has asked that the Justice Department to investigate the Comcast-NBCUniversal merger and whether it will pose a threat to consumers after conditions to the transaction expire in September, 2018.

He referenced the transaction, approved by the Justice Department and the FCC in 2011, at a Senate hearing on antitrust law and enforcement. But it also comes with renewed scrutiny on media mega-mergers, as the DOJ challenges AT&T’s proposed merger with Time Warner and reports that the Walt Disney Co. is nearing a deal to purchase most of the assets of 21st Century Fox.

Blumenthal said at the hearing that if the set of conditions placed on the Comcast-NBCUniversal transaction are not extended, “I believe that this will pose a very serious threat to competition.” The conditions include provisions that prohibit Comcast-NBCUniversal from withholding content from online, cable, and satellite rivals. The company also must comply with anti-retaliation provisions, which are overseen by the FCC and are set to expire on Jan. 20.

Blumenthal even broached the idea that the Justice Department could unravel the merger altogether.

In a letter to Makan Delrahim, the chief of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division, Blumenthal said that “if your investigation determines that the Comcast–NBCU acquisition will produce anticompetitive effects, even if the merger conditions are retained, you may need to consider separating Comcast and NBCU in order to fully restore competition.”

“As a member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, I have previously raised concerns regarding whether the conditions imposed on Comcast and NBCU have achieved their intended effects of promoting competition and protecting consumers and, more broadly, whether these types of conditions can actually work.”

A Comcast spokesperson had no immediate comment. But the company has in the past defended its adherence to the set of conditions, and has noted that they have filed compliance reports with the FCC. The company has also noted the dramatic growth of over-the-top services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, since the merger was approved.

Blumenthal wrote that the DOJ case against AT&T has relevance to the Comcast-NBCU merger. He wrote that “the very same principles that the Department invoked to justify its suit to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner acquisition suggest that the Comcast-NBCU acquisition must be investigated further.”

Blumenthal’s complete letter is here.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, who is presiding over the AT&T-Time Warner case, also signed off on the settlement agreement that paved the way for the Comcast-NBCUniversal deal.