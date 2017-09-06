Comcast Exec ‘Disappointed’ in Trump’s DACA Decision, Urges Congress to Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Comcast said that it was “disappointed” over the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA, a program that allowed for young undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States, and the media conglomerate joined a chorus of firms asking for congressional action.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that they would “wind down” the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a move that generated protests and sharp criticism from a number of corporate CEOs. President Donald Trump urged Congress to pass legislation to address the issue of children who came to the U.S. with their undocumented parents.

“We are disappointed to learn of the termination of this program and the potential consequences for young people and the families who came out of the shadows and enrolled with the government in good faith for the opportunity to contribute their talents to the American economy,” David L. Cohen, Comcast’s senior executive vice president and chief diversity officer, wrote in a blog post published on Wednesday. “But we want to welcome the opportunity to embrace a permanent and lasting solution to the needs of this important immigrant population.”

Cohen cited “the hard work and importance to our economy of the nearly 800,000 Dreamers,” and he noted the work that the company has done with groups like UnidosUS and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

“Swift action to protect Dreamers is consistent with our values as Americans and in the best interests of our country,” Cohen wrote. “We are hopeful that Congress will act in a bipartisan manner swiftly to resolve this issue for all families affected by Tuesday’s announcement.”

Comcast did not say how many of its employees are potentially impacted by the decision.

Sessions said that in ending the program, President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive order establishing DACA was being rescinded. Sessions said that the executive order circumvented congressional authority on immigration.

A number of tech companies, including Microsoft and Apple, issued statements criticizing the decision, and they vowed to pay the legal costs of employees currently in the program who now face deportation.

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger called the decision to rescind the program “cruel and misguided,” while Viacom CEO Bob Bakish signed on to a letter from business leaders urging Trump to retain the program. Telemundo, a unit of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, also issued a statement saying that they were “disheartened” by the decision.