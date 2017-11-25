Celebrities Mock Trump’s ‘Person of the Year’ Tweet

Donald Trump’s claim that he took a “pass” on being named TIME magazine’s annual Person of the Year got skewered over the weekend on social media.

The President, who was named TIME’s Person of the Year in 2016, said that he was “probably” going to be honored again, but that he needed to agree to an interview and “major photo shoot.”

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year,” Trump wrote Friday while on Thanksgiving break at his Mar-a-Lago club.

“But I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

TIME disputed the tweet, saying he was “incorrect” about the selection process: “The president is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. Time does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

Trump has yet to respond to TIME’s clarification.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Mark Hamill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus quickly began to pile on Trump late Friday with their own “probable” distinctions.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year’ but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers,” tweeted Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise. “I said ‘no problem’, but then they told me you turned it down and now I don’t want it anymore. Thanks anyway!”

Dreyfus wrote: “.@nytimes just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

The Washington Post reported in June that TIME asked the Trump Organization to remove fake covers of Trump as “Person of the Year” in his days as “The Apprentice” host from his golf clubs, which prompted Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette to write, “You can always print yourself of another fake cover.”

