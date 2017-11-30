British Leader Rebukes Trump Again Over Tweets but Won’t Cancel State Visit

British Prime Minister Theresa May rebuked President Trump a second time Thursday for sharing videos tweeted by an anti-Muslim far-right group in the U.K., but she said the invitation to Trump to make a state visit to Britain would not be rescinded, as several politicians and commentators have demanded.

The Twitter storm has put May, who is visiting Jordan, in an awkward position as the U.K. prepares for Brexit and is increasingly reliant on the U.S., its closest ally. She said the so-called “special relationship” between the U.S. and Britain remained intact and was “good for the world.”

Quizzed about Trump’s re-tweet of three videos flagged by nativist group Britain First and the ensuing media furor, May said: “The fact that we work together does not mean we are afraid to say when we think the United States has got it wrong and to be very clear with them, and I’m very clear that re-tweeting from Britain First was the wrong thing to do.”

May’s earlier criticism Wednesday of Trump’s re-tweets – which have since been deleted – triggered an angry response from the president. “Don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom,” he tweeted. The retort sparked headlines and was debated in Parliament on Thursday, with several lawmakers condemning Trump and demanding that May scrap the invitation for a state visit.

May rejected those demands. “An invite for a state visit has been extended and has been accepted. No date has been set,” she said.