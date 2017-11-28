Bernie Sanders Garners a Grammy Nomination

Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has earned a spot in the entertainment industry’s award season: He was nominated for a Grammy nomination on Tuesday, a first for the 2016 presidential candidate.

Sanders was nominated in the spoken word category for the audio book version of “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In,” along with actor Mark Ruffalo. The book was published just after the presidential election.

They face some major competition: Also nominated in the category were Neil Degrasse Tyson for “Astrophysics For People In A Hurry,” Bruce Springsteen for “Born To Run,” Shelly Peiken for “Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter,” and Carrie Fisher for “The Princess Diarist.”

The category has a long history of recognizing political figures: Jimmy Carter won a Grammy in 2016 for the audio book version of “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety.” He also won in 2007 for his book “Our Endangered Values.”

Barack Obama won the Grammy in 2006 for “Dreams from My Father” and in 2008 for “The Audacity of Hope.” Bill Clinton received the honor in 2005 for “My Life.”

Hillary Clinton, who defeated Sanders to win the Democratic nomination, earned a Grammy nod in 2004 for her memoir “Living History” and won in 1997 for “It Takes a Village,” which she recorded when she was first lady. The award dates to the 1950s.

A spokesman for Sanders did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sanders recorded an album, “We Shall Overcome,” that was released in 1987 and rereleased in time for his presidential campaign. He provides narration to a number of artists who perform well known folk songs.