Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months in Sexting Case

Senior Editor @tedstew
Anthony Weiner
REX/Shutterstock

Anthony Weiner, the former New York congressman and husband of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for “sexting” a teenage girl.

The Associated Press reported that Weiner must report to prison on Nov. 6.

Weiner’s case got enmeshed in the closing days of the 2016 presidential race, when then-FBI Director James Comey announced that he was re-opening the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server after federal investigators found some of her emails on a laptop used by Weiner. As it turned out, none of the emails were new to the case.

In court, Weiner wept as the sentence was read, according to the AP. He earlier read a statement in which he said that he was a “very sick man for a long time.”

Weiner’s sexting was first exposed in 2011, when a photo appeared on his Twitter account of the crotch of a man in his underwear, and it is reported on by Andrew Breitbart. Weiner at first said that his account had been hacked, but later admitted that he sent the photo and that he had engaged in other instances of “sexting.” He later resigned from Congress.

He attempted a comeback in 2013, when he announced a run for mayor of New York. But more instances of sexting surfaced, after his resignation from Congress, and he quickly fell in the polls. His mayoral bit was later chronicled in the documentary “Weiner.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. jef says:
      September 25, 2017 at 8:30 am

      And what about Bill Clinton sticking cigars up interns vaginas in the White House while his wife and daughter were in adjoining rooms.

      Reply

    More Politics News from Variety

    Loading
    ad