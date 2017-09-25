Anthony Weiner Sentenced to 21 Months in Sexting Case

Anthony Weiner, the former New York congressman and husband of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for “sexting” a teenage girl.

The Associated Press reported that Weiner must report to prison on Nov. 6.

Weiner’s case got enmeshed in the closing days of the 2016 presidential race, when then-FBI Director James Comey announced that he was re-opening the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server after federal investigators found some of her emails on a laptop used by Weiner. As it turned out, none of the emails were new to the case.

In court, Weiner wept as the sentence was read, according to the AP. He earlier read a statement in which he said that he was a “very sick man for a long time.”

Weiner’s sexting was first exposed in 2011, when a photo appeared on his Twitter account of the crotch of a man in his underwear, and it is reported on by Andrew Breitbart. Weiner at first said that his account had been hacked, but later admitted that he sent the photo and that he had engaged in other instances of “sexting.” He later resigned from Congress.

He attempted a comeback in 2013, when he announced a run for mayor of New York. But more instances of sexting surfaced, after his resignation from Congress, and he quickly fell in the polls. His mayoral bit was later chronicled in the documentary “Weiner.”