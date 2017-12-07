Al Franken Resigns in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WASHINGTON — Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) announced an end to an eight-year tenure in Congress on Thursday, resigning in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct and pressure from fellow Democrats to step down.

Franken announced that he would step aside in a speech from the floor of the Senate.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton, a Democrat, will choose a successor, who would then fill the term through at least next November. That is when there will be a special election that will coincide with other statewide races. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is running for reelection, and there is an open race for governor to succeed Dayton.

Franken’s future was put in doubt last month when a Los Angeles radio newscaster, Leeann Tweeden, published an essay on her station’s website accusing Franken of groping and forcibly kissing her as they were on a USO tour in 2006. Another woman, Lindsey Metz, came forward several days later, claiming that he grabbed her buttocks as they took a photo together at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Franken had taken his Senate seat a year earlier.

Franken apologized, and pledged to win back the trust of the state’s constituents. But on Wednesday, new allegations emerged from an unidentified congressional aide who told Politico that Franken tried to forcibly kiss her on a visit to his radio studio in 2006. He denied the incident, but soon after some of his colleagues, starting with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called for him to step down. She was followed by more than two dozen other senators, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The StarTribune reported that Dayton is strongly considering Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to the seat, and she is not expected to run in next year’s special election.

Franken, who was raised in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park, was a key figure for Democrats in driving turnout to events and fundraisers, in part because of his celebrity. A former comedy writer and “Saturday Night Live” staffer, he later hosted a political radio talk show for the liberal network Air America, and found particular success writing books that skewered conservative figures like Bill O’Reilly.

When he announced his Senate candidacy in 2007, he went to great lengths to tone down his humor on the campaign trail, as the onus was on him to show the state’s voters that his campaign was not a stunt but a serious bid.