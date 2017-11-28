FCC Chairman Criticizes Cher, Other Celebrities for Net Neutrality Comments

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai singled out Twitter and criticized the way that Cher, Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, and other celebrities have characterized his proposal to repeal many of the agency’s existing net neutrality rules, calling some of the comments “absurd.”

Pai, who is prone to sprinkling his remarks with pop culture references, seemed to relish in pushing back against some of the comments Hollywood figures have made about his proposal, which would roll back a regulatory framework that was put in place in 2015.

In a speech before R Street Institute on Tuesday, Pai said that “some of the more eye-catching critiques have come from Hollywood celebrities, whose large online followings give them out-sized influence in shaping the public debate.”

He cited a tweet from Cher, who wrote that the internet “Will Include LESS AMERICANS NOT MORE” if his proposal is adopted. Pai said that “the opposite is true,” arguing that the removal of regulation would encourage companies to invest in rural and low-income areas and make broadband service more widely available.

Pai also cited a comment from Ruffalo, who had tweeted that “taking away #NetNeutrality is the Authoritarian dream. Consolidating information in the hands of a few controlled by a few. Dangerous territory.”

He said that Ruffalo’s warning, along with others like it, were “absurd.”

“Getting rid of government authority over the internet is the exact opposite of authoritarianism,” he said. “Government control is the defining feature of authoritarians, including the one in North Korea.”

Pai also pushed back on comments made by George Takei, Kumail Nanjiani, and Milano, who warned that the proposal posed a threat to democracy.

“If this were ‘Who’s the Boss?,’ this would be an opportunity for Tony Danza to dish out some wisdom about the consequences of making things up,” he said.

Pai’s proposal would repeal rules that bar internet providers from blocking or throttling content, or selling “fast lanes” to major companies who want to get speedier access to consumers. He wants the FCC to retain rules that require that ISPs disclose how they handle traffic, and to provide more specifics if they are placing limits on the accessibility of content.

His plan also calls for getting rid of the current regulatory framework for internet service, in which ISPs are designated as common carriers. In his speech, he argued that such regulation was heavy-handed and has hurt investment and innovation.

He also took aim at internet companies who are opposing his plan, arguing that they themselves have blocked content from their users.

He singled out Twitter, calling it “part of the problem” when “it comes to an open internet.”

“The company has a viewpoint and uses that viewpoint to discriminate,” Pai said. He cited the case of Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), whose Senate campaign video was blocked from Twitter advertising because of one of her lines in which said said, “I fought Planned Parenthood and we stopped the sale of baby body parts.” Her account was not suspended and the video was not blocked from personal accounts. According to Politico, Twitter representatives deemed the ad “inflammatory.”

Pai, however, said that Twitter “appears to have a double standard when it comes to suspending or de-verifying conservative users’ accounts as opposed to those of liberal users. This conduct is many things, but it isn’t fighting for an open internet.”

Pai said that “Twitter isn’t an outlier. Indeed, despite all the talk about the fear that broadband providers could decide what internet content consumers can see, recent experience shows that so-called edge providers are in fact deciding what content they see. These providers routinely block or discriminate against content they don’t like.”

The FCC will vote on the proposal on Dec. 14.