Trump’s Matt Lauer Tweet Highlights His Hypocrisy on Sexual Harassment (Column)

For Donald Trump to weigh in (naturally, via Twitter), on the Matt Lauer sexual harassment scandal, or any such behavior that he himself has been accused of, is laughable. Hypocritical. Pathetic.

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News? Check out Andy Lack’s past!” he tweeted Nov. 29.

I loved what Ava DuVernay tweeted back at him: “You’re next.” Wishful thinking, but still … More than a dozen women — by some accounts at least 16 — have accused Trump of sexual harassment, assault and misconduct. He called the accusations “fake news,” and his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, had the audacity to call the women liars at a late October White House media briefing.

Trump has gone so far as to suggest privately that the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he’s caught on camera and a hot mic boasting about grabbing women by their genitals, was not authentic. Gee, last year when the tape surfaced, he said it was authentic. Should we be worried about Trump’s memory loss?

Related John Conyers, Facing Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says He's Retiring Who Knew What -- and When -- About Matt Lauer at NBC News?

Of course, he’s also now questioning the veracity of women who have accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of predatory behavior when they were teens. Despite congressional leaders calling for Moore to step down, Trump is defending him, saying the accusers may not be telling the truth.

The truth is, in no world am I going to defend Matt Lauer, Roy Moore, Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Louis C.K. or any other alleged sexual predator. But, Trump should either own up (like he’d ever do that) or steer clear of the subject of sexual misconduct because of how close to home it hits for him.

Everyone I talk to in Hollywood about the sexual harassment scandal that’s roiling the entertainment and media industries is seething over the fact that our president was allowed to get away with what others aren’t. No one — whether you’re as powerful as Lauer and Rose, or the president — should be able to escape the consequences of their misdeeds.