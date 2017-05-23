Take That, Blondie, Other Concerts in Manchester and London Postponed — But Most Are Going Ahead

As England reels in the wake of the vicious suicide bombing outside Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and wounded 59, the country’s music scene is cautiously moving ahead. While some concerts have been cancelled or postponed, others were going on as planned, as of Tuesday afternoon local time, according to NME and Music Week.

At press time the status of Ariana Grande’s tour, which includes dates at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday, had not been decided, although a source close to the situation acknowledged to Variety that a decision will have to be made within the next 24 hours. The venue tweeted that it will update as soon as it has further information and cautioned that anyone visiting the O2 should allow extra time for “enhanced security checks.”

British pop group Take That have postponed their scheduled show at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on Tuesday night and their three shows scheduled for Manchester Arena. “Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night and the ongoing police investigation, the scheduled Take That concerts on Thursday 25, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 have been postponed. Further details will be released as soon as possible.”

In a statement Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said in part, “We completely respect their decision which serves as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives and the people of Manchester.”

Elsewhere in Manchester, a spokesperson for the city’s Bridgewater Hall confirmed to media outlets that Simple Minds’ show is going ahead, adding that “patrons should plan for addition travel time to attend the performance and to allow for additional security checks.”

Tuesday night’s show at the Manchester venue Rebellion, featuring London Posse, has been postponed, while White Hills concert at the Soup Kitchen will go ahead. Scheduled shows at Gorilla (featuring Homeshake), Gullivers (headlined by the American band Priests) and the Albert Hall (featuring Broken Social Scene) are assumed to be going ahead as planned.

Organizers for the city’s Parklife Festival, scheduled for June 10-11 and headlined by Frank Ocean, A Tribe Called Quest and the 1975, confirmed that it “will go ahead as planned,” adding that “we are continually liasing with the security and local police to ensure the safety of our customers. We are certain we will not be defeated by such cowardice.” The post also said “Our thoughts are with those affected as well as the emergency services working tirelessly to keep us safe in all that we do.”

The Liverpool Sound City festival also announced that it will go ahead as planned this weekend.

In London, tonight’s Blondie gig at Hackney Round Chapel has been cancelled, while Il Volo’s concert at Royal Albert Hall will proceed.

Iron Maiden tweeted that their scheduled shows in Cardiff (Tuesday) and at the O2 (May 27, 28) will proceed as planned.