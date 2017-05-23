Read Universal Music CEO Lucian Grainge’s Letter to Staff About Manchester Tragedy

Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group, parent company of Ariana Grande’s label Republic, sent the following letter to the company’s staff in the wake of the vicious suicide bombing outside her concert in Manchester Monday night, in which 22 people were killed and 59 injured.

Dear Colleagues,

Once again, we try to make sense of a senseless act of violence.

Today, our emotions are raw. We are deeply saddened by the awful events last night in Manchester. We extend our thoughts and prayers to all of those affected. And we grieve for all of those lost there, offering our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.

We can report that no UMG employees were injured in the attack, and that Ariana Grande and her crew are safe. That said, the fact that such an unspeakable act can be committed at a place where innocent people — including so many young people — come together peacefully to enjoy music reflects a level of evil beyond comprehension.

This hits home for us as a music company — because so many of us, myself included, spend so much time out seeing our artists perform, let alone attending concerts as fans. That’s why we’ve chosen music as our career — or rather music has chosen us.

Your safety and security is absolutely paramount to us. I want you to know that if, for any reason, you ever have any questions or concerns, we want you to reach out so we can resolve it. Our Security team and Human Resources staff stand ready to assist you. Please take advantage of all they have to offer.

Today is a day of remembrance, a day to pause and reflect, with thoughts for yesterday’s tragedy.

Thank you, as always, for everything you do.

Lucian