Gregg Allman’s Funeral Scheduled for Saturday in Georgia

A private funeral for singer Gregg Allman will be held in his hometown of Macon, Ga., on Saturday.

The ceremony, which will be closed to the public, is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Snow’s Memorial Chapel in downtown Macon, the Macon Telegraph reported.

After the ceremony, Allman will be buried at Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery. His late brother, Duane, and fellow band mate Berry Oakley are buried there as well.

Fans hoping to pay their respects are asked to form a motorcade route between the funeral home and the Rose Hill Cemetery.

The Southern rocker from the Allman Brothers died this past Saturday at the age of 69 due to complications of liver cancer. His longtime manager, Michael Lehman, said Allman’s liver cancer resurfaced around five years ago, although the singer didn’t publicize the news.

Allman had canceled many scheduled tour dates in recent months due to health concerns including an irregular heartbeat, a respiratory infection, and a hernia. Allman struggled with a number of health problems over the year, including his hepatitis C diagnosis in 1999 and undergoing a liver transplant in 2010.

He lived in Savannah, Ga., in recent years, although he spent much of his childhood writing songs and hanging out with friends in Macon.