Bennett Morgan, Agent for Jazz Greats, Dies at 85

Bennett Morgan, a longtime jazz agent who repped and booked musicians including Dave Brubeck, Errol Garner, “Dizzy” Gillespie, Herbie Mann, and Stan Getz, died May 31 in Hopewell Junction, N.Y. He was 85.

In the late 1960s, Morgan founded The Bennett Morgan Agency, Inc. where he represented an array of entertainment figures in rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, and comedy.

He later turned his focus solely to jazz and became the principal at the Sutton Artist Agency in New York City. There he arranged bookings for artists like Monty Alexander, Errol Garner, Tito Puente, Dukes of Dixieland, George Shearing and many more.

He established Bennett Morgan & Associates, Ltd. in 1989 where he continued to work with musicians like Eartha Kitt, Cassandra Wilson, John Pizzarelli, and Rosemary Clooney. He retired in 2009.

Raised in Philadelphia, he graduated from the Temple School of Pharmacy, and worked as a pharmacist before moving full time into the music business.

He is survived by his wife, Becky, children Rob, Guy, Eve, Ted, Bunney, Brandon, and Brigitte, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Bennett’s name to the Hudson Valley Youth Jazz Orchestra via a check to Shaut Music LLC, 5 Saw Mill Road, Lake Katrine, NY 12449.