Zoe Saldana Raises HIV Awareness in Sia’s Powerful New Music Video

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin

Zoë Saldana is bringing attention to HIV awareness in Sia’s new music video released Thursday.

In the video for “Free Me,” narrated by Oscar-winner Julianne Moore, Saldana plays an HIV-positive pregnant woman who must be treated to prevent spreading the disease to her unborn child.

Saldana is joined by interpretative dancers who bring her emotional journey to life. “Oh free me from this shame I’ve been running from, I’m lost and I am calling you,” Sia sings during the powerful chorus. The video ends with Saldana holding her newborn with optimism, and the message that HIV/AIDS is the No. 1 killer of reproductive age women worldwide.

Related

Zoe Saldana My Little Pony

Zoe Saldana to Star in Action-Thriller ‘Hummingbird’

Blake Martin directed and Ryan Heffington, who worked on a number of Sia’s other videos including “Chandelier,” “Cheap Thrills,” and “The Greatest,” choreographed the video.

Proceeds from the song will be donated to the #endHIV campaign, which, in collaboration with the Abzyme Research Foundation, raises funds to commercially manufacture a effective HIV vaccine to FDA standards. Sia, Moore and Saldana are among the celebrity ambassadors partnering with #endHIV to meet fundraising efforts. “Free Me” is available for download and streaming starting Friday.

Sia often uses music videos as an emotional platform. In September, she released a powerful video for her single “The Greatest,” which paid tribute to the Orlando nightclub shooting earlier that year.

Check out the full “Free Me” music video here or above.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad