Zendaya Stars in Bruno Mars’ ‘Versace on the Floor’ Video (Watch)

Bruno Mars dropped a new video tonight (Aug. 11) just as he and the clip’s star accepted Teen Choice Awards for Choice Breakout Star (Zendaya) and 2017 Visionary (Mars).

The video for “Versace on the Floor,” directed by Mars and Cameron Duddy, is the latest fashion-conscious visual from the album “24K Magic.” It follows the title track and “That’s What I Like,” released earlier this year.

Mars is currently touring North America on a second leg of a worldwide trek. At a show in Michigan on Saturday night, he announced a $1 million donation to aid victims of the Flint water crisis.

Watch “Versace on the Floor” above.

