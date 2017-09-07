Zayn Malik Drops New Single ‘Dusk Till Dawn,’ Featuring Sia (Watch)

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik isn’t wasting any time with his second solo LP: Not 18 months after the March 2016 release of his debut, “Mind of Mine,” he’s dropped the first single from its follow-up, “Dusk Till Dawn,” a collaboration with Sia.

The song, co-written by the pair with 2017 Grammy producer of the year Greg Kurstin, features a signature soaring chorus and has a big-budget video directed by Marc Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man,” “500 Days of Summer”) which features Zayn with “Girls” star Jemima Kirke.

Further details about the next album were not available at press time, but it is expected to be released late this year or early in 2018.

The artists began hinting about the new song on Instagram in a thank-you note to fans after “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” his duet with Taylor Swift from “50 Shades Darker,” won the Best Collaboration award at MTV’s Video Music Awards last month.