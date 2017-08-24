YouTube, Spotify Share Their MTV Video Music Awards Predictions

As the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards — taking place live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 — draw closer, YouTube and Spotify have announced their predictions for winners.

Interestingly, the predictions were identical except for three categories: hip-hop, visual effects, and the evening’s big prize, Video of the Year. (Spotify did not weigh in on the Best Choreography award.)

For Video of the Year, Spotify went with Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” while YouTube predicted Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic”; for hip-hop, Spotify went with DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” and its slumber party’s worth of features (Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne); and for visual effects Spotify again chose “Humble.” while YouTube went with Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Apart from those, the lists were the same, with Lamar winning big, Ed Sheeran taking Artist of the Year and Kodak Black Best New Artist. The complete list of predictions is below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Ed Sheeran

BEST NEW ARTIST: Kodak Black

BEST COLLABORATION: The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

BEST POP: Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

BEST HIP HOP: DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

BEST DANCE: Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

BEST ROCK: Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM: Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)

BEST DIRECTION: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)

BEST ART DIRECTION: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Choreographers: Brian & Scott Nicholson)

BEST EDITING: The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)

Methodology: winners are predicted based on total streams by song or by artist, where applicable

YouTube Predictions

Video of the Year: Bruno Mars — “24K Magic”

Artist of the Year: Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist: Kodak Black

Best Collaboration: The Chainsmokers (featuring Halsey) — “Closer”

Best Pop: Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You”

Best Hip Hop: Migos (featuring Lil Uzi Vert) — “Bad and Boujee”

Best Dance: Major Lazer (featuring Justin Bieber and MØ) — “Cold Water”

Best Rock: Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Best Fight Against the System: Alessia Cara — “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Best Visual Effects: Katy Perry (featuring Skip Marley) — “Chained To The Rhythm” (Visual Effects: MIRADA)

Best Choreography: Ariana Grande (featuring Nicki Minaj) — “Side To Side” (Choreographers: Brian and Scott Nicholson)

Note: For songs with >1 official video, total views were calculated using the sum of both lyric/audio and official music videos on the artist’s official channel. Views for Best New Artist and Artist of the Year categories were calculated using total views for all official and fan-uploaded videos containing music by each artist. All views calculated during the eligibility period, from June 25, 2016, through June 23, 2017.