X Japan Drummer Yoshiki Successfully Undergoes Surgery

X Japan drummer Yoshiki underwent a successful cervical artificial disc replacement surgery Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to a statement on the band’s website.

The band’s performances were halted for the month of May as Yoshiki was diagnosed with cervical foraminal stenosis, a condition he developed due to his intense drumming style, the band said.

While patients typically remain in the hospital for a few days after such surgery, according to the band’s statement, Yoshiki woke up from general anesthesia and heavy analgesics requesting to leave and record a song he wrote the night before his surgery. He stayed in the studio for half an hour before returning home to rest under his physician’s care.

Yoshiki will have difficulty using his voice during recovery, but is expected to fully regain his voice within the next few months, according to his doctor Neel Anand. Improvements on the nerve pain running down his left arm are still unknown.

Decisions are still being made pending Yoshiki’s recovery regarding X Japan’s World Tour, which was scheduled for July, and Yoshiki Premium Dinner Show dates in August and September.

“We thank everyone for the well wishes from all over the world. At the same time, Yoshiki deeply apologizes for any inconvenience caused by his health,” the band’s management said in a statement.