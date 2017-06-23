Xzibit to Dr. Dre Detractors: ‘Do What He Did and Then Talk To Me’

Xzibit has some harsh words for detractors of Dr. Dre. Speaking to Variety at the premiere of the four-part HBO documentary “The Defiant Ones,” which explores the intersecting lives of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, Xzibit took issue with a recent dig by Chance the Rapper — Chicago’s Chance mocked Dre’s label Aftermath by calling it “Can’t Do Math Entertainment” in a graphic displayed as part of his stage show — who later apologized “to Dr. Dre and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music.”

“These people dissing Dr. Dre, they need to get off their cell phones for about a week and come back to reality,” said Xzibit. “They have no idea. Do what he did and then talk to me.”

Although Xzibit wasn’t signed to Aftermath, he was a not-too-distant peer to many on the roster, achieving success in the 90s which peaked with 1998’s “What U See Is What U Get.”

So what does he miss about the decade during which hip-hop exploded? “The diversity,” said the L.A. native. “I miss the willingness to go your own path and be original. A lot of what we see today is regurgitated. People are literally naming themselves after each other — just changing a couple letters. It’s exacerbating. As a creative, you want to see things elevate, not digress.”