XXXTentacion Jailed on New Charges of Harassing Witness

XXXTentacion is back in custody and faces seven new felony charges, according to TMZ and other media outlets. The Florida rapper (real name: Jahseh Onfroy) has been battling domestic-violence charges — including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and domestic battery by strangulation — and in a separate case, he is facing seven new felonies, charges of witness tampering and witness harassment directed at the ex-girlfriend he’s accused of assaulting.

The rapper surrendered to authorities Friday morning in Miami, was sent immediately to jail and is being held without bail. He faces “decades” in prison if convicted, reports say. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges and has denied the domestic violence charges.

The 19-year-old rapper rode his song “Look at Me” from SoundCloud stardom — where the song has clocked nearly 100 million streams since it was posted in December 2015 — to the Billboard 200, where the album of the same name debuted at No. 2 in August. However, he has been dogged by his legal problems — a graphic depiction of alleged physical and psychological abuse was detailed in a 142-page transcript of testimony reported by Pitchfork in September.

In October, the rapper was said to be signing a multi-million-dollar distribution pact between his label, Bad Vibes Forever, and Capitol Music Group’s CMG’s indie distributor Caroline, although details were unclear.