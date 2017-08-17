X Takes Dodger Stadium to Mark Band’s 40th Anniversary

X continued its summer-long celebration of its 40th anniversary at Dodger Stadium, where the red-hot home team honored them by inviting John Doe to sing the National Anthem and Exene Cervenka to throw out the first pitch.

Three from the group – Billy Zoom, DJ Bonebrake, and Cervenka – wore Dodger jerseys, while Doe was resplendent in a blue suit and bolo tie.

Exene’s ceremonial pitch was surprisingly accurate to pitcher Rich Hill, while Doe took an admirable solo turn at the notoriously difficult “Star Spangled Banner” before the Dodgers topped the Chicago White Sox 5-4 to give them a scorching 85-34 record. Adding to the resonance of the evening, three of the four members of the band hail from Illinois, with Doe coming from Decatur, Exene from Chicago, and Billy from Savanna. Only drummer Bonebrake is a California native.

These L.A. punk provocateurs have traveled a long path from the Masque to Chavez Ravine.

The band will be further feted on Oct. 13 with the opening of an expanded Grammy Museum Exhibit, X: 40 Years of Punk, on the second floor, followed by a rooftop concert.

Watch Doe sing the National Anthem:

Watch Cervenka throw out the first pitch: