Hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean was handcuffed and briefly detained by deputies in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning after matching the description of the suspect of a nearby robbery.

Jean posted a series of tweets, including a video of the detainment, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has now offered an apology to the Grammy Award-winning artist.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

“LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but I’m in handcuffs,” Jean tweeted early Tuesday morning.

Jean added that he was “asked to put (his) hands up,” but was never informed by the officers why he was being cuffed.

I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

“I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in handcuffs especially if he is innocent,” Jean tweeted.

It turns out that it was in fact the Sheriff’s Department that was responsible and not the Los Angeles Police Department, and authorities duly released a statement apologizing for “any inconvenience” they caused the rapper.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Jean was detained for six minutes during this investigation, as he had no involvement whatsoever in this violent crime,” the sheriff department’s lengthy statement read. “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is apologetic for any inconvenience this process caused Mr. Jean.”

The suspect the authorities were looking for was arrested elsewhere.

