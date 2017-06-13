Would You Pay $10,000 for This Album? Check Out Discogs’ Top-Sellers for April …

While it’s existed since 2000, in recent years Discogs.com has become not just a worldwide database of music releases — with more than 8,500,000 recordings and 5 million artists in its catalog — it’s also become one of the globe’s top record-selling marketplaces.

And while the top-seller for April 2017 (the most recent tally the company has compiled) is 1/3 less than Discogs’ all-time biggest sale — that would be an original vinyl promotional copy of Prince’s “Black Album” for $15,000, nearly all original pressings of which were destroyed — a copy of Billy Nicholls’ ultra-rare 1968 album “Would You Believe” sold for more than $10,000 on the site.

What makes the album so special? Nicholls was part of Immediate Records, the label established by early Rolling Stones manager/producer Andrew Loog Oldham, and the album was a sort of answer to the Beach Boys’ pioneering “Pet Sounds” and featured members of the Small Faces as well as future Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones. But the real appeal is this: Completed as Immediate was nearing bankruptcy, only 100 copies of the original pressing are believed to exist.

The most expensive album ever sold, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, was Ringo Starr’s numbered copy of The Beatles’ self-titled 1968 LP (a.k.a. “The White Album”) — the very first one pressed, No.0000001 — sold in 2016 by Julien’s Auction House for an eye-popping $790,000.

Discogs’ Top 10 sellers for April are listed below (head here for even more). It’s safe to assume that these items are so valuable simply because they’re rare, but we’ve added notes where applicable:

1.Billy Nicholls – “Would You Believe” (U.K.)

Sold for $10,324

2. Phillip Werren – “Electronic Music” (Canada — rare, self-released boxed set)

Sold for $2,800

3.Led Zeppelin – “Led Zeppelin” (U.K. — rare first pressing with turquoise lettering)

Sold for $2,079

4. Mellow Madness Band – I See It Coming / Boogie “M” 7” (Germany)

Sold for $1,998

5. Udu – Sound of the People (Nigeria)

Sold for $1,675

6. Misfits – “Earth A.D. / Wolfs Blood” (U.S. — rare sleeve)

Sold for $1638.00

7. Folkal Point – Folkal Point (U.K.)

Sold for $1,416

8. Flea – “Topi O Uomini” (Italy)

Sold for $1,341

9. Satyricon – “Dark Medieval Times” (Norway)

Sold for $1,307

10. Suck – “Time to Suck” (South Africa)

Sold for $1,300