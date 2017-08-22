‘La La Land,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Among 2017 World Soundtrack Award Nominees

The World Soundtrack Academy has announced the first wave of 2017 World Soundtrack Award nominees.

Among the contenders: Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz (“La La Land”), and Academy Award nominees Mica Levi, Nicholas Britell, Dustin O’Halloran and Jóhann Jóhannsson. As previously announced, the lifetime achievement award will be presented to composer David Shire (“The Conversation,” “All the President’s Men”) as part of the #WSAwards celebration of jazz.

Following the award ceremony, a selection of Terence Blanchard’s work (“Mo’ Better Blues,” “Malcolm X,” “25th Hour”) will be recorded and performed by Brussels Philharmonic and additional jazz soloists, conducted by Film Fest Gent’s music director Dirk Brossé.

The Academy will announce the nominees mid September for discovery of the year, best original score for a Belgian production, and the composition competition.

Said Film Fest Gent’s artistic director Patrick Duynslaegher: “This year’s nominations reflect the incredible wide range of style and talent in contemporary scoring for film and television, with a great line-up of new and established composers to celebrate the art and craft of film & television music.”

The World Soundtrack Awards are held in Gent, Belgium Oct. 17 through 19.

The announced nominees are listed below:

Best Film Composer of the Year

Nicholas Britell: “Moonlight”

Justin Hurwitz: “La La Land”

Jóhann Jóhannsson: “Arrival”

Mica Levi: “Jackie,” “Marjorie Prime”

Dustin O’Halloran: “Lion” (co-composer Hauschka), “In the Shadow of Iris” (co-composer Adam Wiltzie)

Best TV Composer of the Year

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein: “Stranger Things”

Ramin Djawadi: “Westworld,” “Prison Break: Resurrection,” “The Strain”

Rupert Gregson-Williams: “The Crown”

Dave Porter: “Better Call Saul,” “The Blacklist,” “The Blacklist: Redemption”

Mac Quayle: “Feud: Bette & Joan,” “Mr. Robot,” “Scream Queens”

Best Original Song written directly for a Film

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls” – music & lyrics by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and

Shellback (performed by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden and

Zooey Deschanel, among others)

“City of Stars” from “La La Land” – music by Justin Hurwitz lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

(performed by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone)

“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” – music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by Auli’i

Cravalho

“Never Give Up” from: “Lion” – music & lyrics by Sia Furler and Greg Kurstin (performed by Sia)

“Runnin’” from “Hidden Figures” – music & lyrics by Pharrell Williams (performed by Pharrell

Williams)