‘La La Land,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Among 2017 World Soundtrack Award Nominees

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Stranger Things Title Sequence
Courtesy of Netflix

The World Soundtrack Academy has announced the first wave of 2017 World Soundtrack Award nominees.

Among the contenders: Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz (“La La Land”), and Academy Award nominees Mica Levi, Nicholas Britell, Dustin O’Halloran and Jóhann Jóhannsson. As previously announced, the lifetime achievement award will be presented to composer David Shire (“The Conversation,” “All the President’s Men”) as part of the #WSAwards celebration of jazz.

Related

Sting

Sting and Wayne Shorter Awarded Polar Music Prize; Annie Lennox, Esperanza Spalding Perform in Their Honor

Following the award ceremony, a selection of Terence Blanchard’s work (“Mo’ Better Blues,” “Malcolm X,” “25th Hour”) will be recorded and performed by Brussels Philharmonic and additional jazz soloists, conducted by Film Fest Gent’s music director Dirk Brossé.

The Academy will announce the nominees mid September for discovery of the year, best original score for a Belgian production, and the composition competition.

Said Film Fest Gent’s artistic director Patrick Duynslaegher: “This year’s nominations reflect the incredible wide range of style and talent in contemporary scoring for film and television, with a great line-up of new and established composers to celebrate the art and craft of film & television music.”

The World Soundtrack Awards are held in Gent, Belgium Oct. 17 through 19.

The announced nominees are listed below:

 

Best Film Composer of the Year

Nicholas Britell: “Moonlight”
Justin Hurwitz: “La La Land”
Jóhann Jóhannsson: “Arrival”
Mica Levi: “Jackie,” “Marjorie Prime”
Dustin O’Halloran: “Lion” (co-composer Hauschka), “In the Shadow of Iris” (co-composer Adam Wiltzie)

Best TV Composer of the Year

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein: “Stranger Things”
Ramin Djawadi: “Westworld,” “Prison Break: Resurrection,” “The Strain”
Rupert Gregson-Williams: “The Crown”
Dave Porter: “Better Call Saul,” “The Blacklist,” “The Blacklist: Redemption”
Mac Quayle: “Feud: Bette & Joan,” “Mr. Robot,” “Scream Queens”

Best Original Song written directly for a Film

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls” – music & lyrics by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and
Shellback (performed by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden and
Zooey Deschanel, among others)
“City of Stars” from “La La Land” –  music by Justin Hurwitz lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
(performed by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone)
“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” –  music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by Auli’i
Cravalho
“Never Give Up” from: “Lion” –  music & lyrics by Sia Furler and Greg Kurstin (performed by Sia)
“Runnin’” from “Hidden Figures” – music & lyrics by Pharrell Williams (performed by Pharrell
Williams)

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad