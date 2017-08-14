Willie Nelson Cuts Short Salt Lake City Concert Due to Breathing Problems: ‘The Altitude Got to Me’

Country icon Willie Nelson had to cut short a concert in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13 after suffering respiratory issues.

Fortunately, the 84-year-old singer later explained, “The altitude just got to me.”

The 20,000-capacity USANA Amphitheater is located in West Valley City, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City, with an altitude of 4,300′.

A statement provided by Nelson’s rep read:

“This is Willie. I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight. The altitude just got to me. I am feeling a lot better now and headed for lower ground.”